Brexit deal: Guernsey backs UK agreement

Published
image copyrightStates of Guernsey
image captionThe States Assembly voted for the new trade deal to be extended to Guernsey

Guernsey deputies have voted unanimously to include the island in the UK's Brexit agreement with the EU.

The States Assembly voted for the new trade deal to be extended to Guernsey and for the UK Government to ratify it on the island's behalf.

Guernsey's most senior politician, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said the island would be "entering a world of great opportunity".

Alderney and Sark are also discussing their positions on the Brexit deal.

The agreement was reached on Christmas Eve after months of fraught talks on issues including fishing rights and business rules.

MPs will vote on the deal in Parliament on 30 December.

