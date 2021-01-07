Covid: Freight ferry changes for Guernsey and Jersey
- Published
Condor will not be running passenger ferry services to Guernsey or Jersey from Portsmouth, following coronavirus cases onboard a freight ship.
There were three positive tests for Covid-19 and one suspected case found in Commodore Goodwill's crew.
The Commodore Clipper, which normally carries freight and passengers from Portsmouth, will now be freight only.
Passengers currently booked on the ship will be switched to high speed alternatives to and from Poole.
The Goodwill carries freight between the islands, Portsmouth and St Malo.
The changes mean freight services will involve no contact between anyone onboard and those at Guernsey, Jersey, Portsmouth and St Malo ports.
Crew members affected on Commodore Goodwill were placed in isolation immediately and are well, Condor said. The entire crew is due to be replaced this weekend.
Paul Luxon, Condor Ferries' CEO, said: "We take our obligations very seriously, so in line with our new policy that passengers now require evidence of a negative result within 72 hours of departure, we have heightened our safety protocols.
"These changes have been endorsed by public health authorities and we can provide reassurance that the lifeline service into the islands will be maintained."