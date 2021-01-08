Condor Ferries lost £40m in 2020 'due to Covid-19'
Condor Ferries lost £40m in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's CEO revealed.
Paul Luxon emphasised the "massive impact" of operational costs to the Channel Islands ferry service over the last year.
All passengers must present a negative test within 72 hours of travelling and are banned from freight services.
He said all decisions were made to ensure the "vital supply chain" with 98% of freight arriving by sea.
Mr Luxon emphasised the financial cost of the pandemic to the company was made up of both losses and "cash burn".
'Responsibility we have'
The passenger ban was brought in after three crew members of the Commodore Goodwill tested positive for coronavirus.
Mr Luxon confirmed a fourth crew member from the ship had developed symptoms and tested negative, but this had had a knock-on effect to staffing and schedules.
The bans on passenger journeys on freight sailings, testing requirements and amended schedule were designed to keep the virus from "impacting on the vital supply chain" to the Channel Islands, he said.
Mr Luxon said: "We know the responsibility we have as the Channel Island's largest ferry operator for sea connectivity, passengers and freight."
"We have to keep Clipper and Goodwill as sterile as we can, because any disruption to the supply chain would be immediately seen on-island with shortages of goods."
On Friday, the States of Guernsey announced a ban on all "non-essential" travel would begin as soon as legislation could be drafted and approved.