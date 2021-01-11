BBC News

Covid-19 vaccines for Alderney and Sark

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Island Medical Centre has asked patients not to contact staff for their vaccination date

Coronavirus vaccination programmes have started in Alderney and Sark.

The first allocation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered to the Island Medical Centre in Alderney on Sunday.

The vaccination programme has started in the Connaught Care Home and Jubilee Sheltered Housing.

The islands will be following the same priority list as Guernsey. Neither island has had any cases of coronavirus.

The Island Medical Centre has asked patients not to contact staff for their vaccination date.

Sark residents will also be offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The States of Guernsey will roll out the vaccine across its population according to a priority list set out by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.

The first doses of coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech, were delivered in Guernsey in December.

They were given to front-line healthcare workers from Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.

Related Topics

  • Coronavirus vaccines
  • Sark
  • Alderney

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in UK

    Published
    30 December 2020

  • Covid-19 vaccine: Guernsey prioritises health and care workers

    Published
    22 December 2020

  • Covid: First Guernsey residents vaccinated against virus

    Published
    17 December 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.