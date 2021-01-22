BBC News

'Emaciated' grey seal pup dies in Guernsey despite care

Blaze the seal was "so thin and unwell" she could not be saved, the GSPCA said

An "emaciated" grey seal pup rescued in Guernsey has died despite "around the clock care" by an animal charity.

The Guernsey Society for the the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) had been caring for Blaze since Sunday.

Manager Steve Byrne said the female pup was found with "number of ailments and injuries" and was "so thin and unwell".

He said: "It is devastating when an animal passes away, as we all care so much for each of the animals."

The female pup weighed 20kg (3st 2lb) upon rescue, and they were unable to save her.

Mr Byrne confirmed the charity is still caring for three other seal pups, who are all "doing well".

He asked islanders who spot a pup to contact the GSPCA so they can assess its condition, but not to approach the animal.

He said: "By approaching a seal pup you could scare its mother away and put the pup at risk, so please keep a very safe distance and do not allow your dogs anywhere near them."

