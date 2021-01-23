Covid: Guernsey reintroduces social distancing due to new cases
Gatherings and events "of any kind" should be cancelled and social distancing observed after four Covid-19 cases of unknown origin in Guernsey were discovered.
They were confirmed by tests on Friday and contact tracing is under way.
Public Health said it was "not immediately clear" how they contracted the virus.
The advice has been issued by the Civil Contingencies Authority and director of Public Health as a "precaution".
However, they said they "do not want to see any unnecessary risks taken and would urge all islanders to take this advice very seriously".
None of the four have travelled into the island or are contacts of known cases or travellers.
Public Health said: "Contact tracing is continuing to determine whether there is a link between the cases and whether these cases are linked or this is as a result of wider community seeding."
Care homes and the hospital have been instructed not to allow any visitors.
Supermarkets are being advised to reintroduce social distancing measures as quickly as possible.
Beau Sejour, which was due to host the Dance Festival and other events this weekend, and is the site for the vaccination centre due to start operating on Monday, has been closed to the public.
The Civil Contingencies Authority is holding a press conference at midday.
The Bailiwick of Guernsey lifted Covid-19 lockdown restrictions within the islands in June with strict border controls remaining in place since.