Guernsey charities offered grants of more than £25k
- Published
Charities and non-profit organisations which support people in Guernsey can apply for grants of more than £25,000 from a new programme.
The Social Investment Fund said its major grants programme was seeking to "support the financial sustainability" of the "vital charitable sector".
Bosses added the sector "always plays a vital part in island life".
Applications for the first round of grants must be received by managers by 5 March.
The fund said applicants should be organisations which focus "on people in our bailiwick community, on the services and support they need and are of benefit to our community".
The fund, launched last April, uses public and privately-donated money to invest in the third sector.
Bosses said it had so far distributed nearly £470,000 to charities who were suffering financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.
