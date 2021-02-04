Covid-19: Two Guernsey supermarkets closed for deep clean
Targeted coronavirus testing of supermarket workers in Guernsey has found an asymptomatic case in an employee connected to two shops.
The L'Islet and St Martin branches of Marks and Spencer have been closed for deep cleaning, the States of Guernsey said.
Known cases have risen to 346, with 21 infections identified on Wednesday.
All other employees from the supermarkets have been invited to be tested again, the States confirmed.
Customers do not need to self-isolate or get tested unless they are told by public health they are a contact of a case or develop symptoms of Covid-19.
'Reopened when safe'
Of the 21 newly identified cases, three were from an unknown community source and 18 were found through contact tracing, Thursday's figures confirmed.
Six people with the virus are currently being treated at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
The targeted testing programme of essential retail workers was introduced after the bailiwick went into lockdown on 23 January.
It allowed public health officials to identify a case which "might not have otherwise been detected", the States said.
States Chief Executive Paul Whitfield explained expanded testing capacity at the East Arm car park and hospital was "making a very real difference" in finding cases.
He said: "These two stores will be deep cleaned and reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.
"And that's important too, because we want to maintain a good number of food retailers open at any one time so people aren't having to all go to a handful of locations for their essential supplies," he said.
