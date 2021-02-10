Covid: Guernsey announces exit plan from lockdown
The States of Guernsey has announced how it plans to ease coronavirus restrictions following the latest outbreak.
The island has been living under strict lockdown rules since 23 January and has 336 active cases.
Stage one of the exit strategy will allow people to meet with up to five people outside and for more businesses to reopen.
The States warned this would not happen until 18 February at the earliest.
Non public-facing businesses could be allowed to reopen from next week if they can operate with a maximum of five workers inside or 10 at outdoor sites.
Takeaway and delivery services will be permitted to reopen under these requirements, the States said.
Household bubbles will also return, with a maximum of two households allowed to group together in stage one.
Stage two of the three-stage process will permit outside gatherings of up to 30 people, the reopening of shops, as well pubs and restaurants with table service.
All businesses will be required to keep records for the States of Guernsey.
However, nightclubs will remain closed and public singing or playing of woodwind and brass instruments will remain banned.
The third and final stage of reopening will be a "return to a normal level of activity" in the bailiwick, with social, recreational and business able to proceed and no requirement for social distancing or face coverings, the States said.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said details about when schools would reopen was "still to be worked out".
She warned the island would not move to the next stage of its framework if new coronavirus clusters were identified, and said progress would also depend on hospital capacity and the roll-out of the Covid vaccine programme.
