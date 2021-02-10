Covid-19: Guernsey businesses operating with one worker can reopen
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Businesses which can operate with one person and are unable to work from home can reopen from Thursday, the States of Guernsey has announced.
These businesses, including the self-employed and sole traders, can reopen if their staff member will not come into contact with anyone.
Some households, such as single parents, lone carers and those living alone, can also form support bubbles.
Masks will become mandatory in all indoor public places from Saturday.
The slate of announcements from the States of Guernsey comes ahead of a three stage exit from lockdown, which will begin on 18 February at the earliest, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) said.
The bailiwick has seen 450 coronavirus infections since the outbreak on 22 January, which prompted an island-wide lockdown.
Active cases are currently at 336, with 19 new infections identified on Monday and Tuesday.
The changes to non-essential business rules mean lone workers may return to offices, workshops or other premises, as long as they can do so without any contact with other individuals, including colleagues, customers or clients.
The States cited the example of non-essential retailers being able to fulfil online orders as a result of the change.
For those who operate outdoors, lone workers may return to property and building maintenance, gardening and horticulture, and fishing or other maritime work with similar contact restrictions.
CCA Chairman Peter Ferbrache said: "These immediate changes to lockdown are about getting people back to work whose activity poses little or no risk to further the transmission of the virus."
Support bubbles
The full list of those eligible to form a support bubble from Thursday includes households with:
- Only one adult, including those with one person living alone or one adult with children under the age of 18
- Lone adult carers for people with a disability who require continuous support
- A child under one
- A child under five years old with a disability that requires continuous care
- An individual who needs to move to another household to support their physical and mental wellbeing
The reintroduction of any two households being able to bubble is set to come with stage one of the exit from lockdown strategy.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.