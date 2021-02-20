BBC News

Covid-19: 'Phased return' to school for Guernsey children

image captionCurrently, schools and pre-schools are open only for vulnerable students and children of essential workers, where both parents are essential workers

Children will move back to school over a one to two-week period, Guernsey education chiefs have announced.

The island moves from lockdown to stage one on Monday but no date has been published for the move to stage two when schools reopen.

Guernsey States said "once the island moves to stage two" there will be a "phased return to school".

Schools and pre-schools are open only for certain students, including vulnerable children.

They are also open to children of essential workers where both parents are essential workers.

