Covid-19: Sark pubs, restaurants and shops to reopen
Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops in Sark can reopen this week as part of the second stage of the States of Guernsey's lockdown exit strategy.
The change also means gatherings of up to 30 people, inside or outside, can take place in the island from Thursday.
Hospitality businesses can reopen with table service only and all businesses must follow public health guidance.
Sark, which is home to about 500 people, is yet to record a case of coronavirus since the pandemic started.
The Channel Island went into lockdown for the second time on 23 January after an outbreak of Covid-19 was confirmed in Guernsey.
Its entry into the first stage of lockdown exit was previously accelerated to 15 February, three days ahead of Alderney and one week before Guernsey followed on Monday.
'Strict border controls'
Stage two of the Bailiwick of Guernsey's exit from lockdown framework requires only nightclubs to remain closed, but no such businesses exist in Sark.
However, a ban on public singing and playing of brass or woodwind instruments remains in place.
Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority Peter Ferbrache announced this stage could last just one week, with Sark set currently to enter stage three and have all internal restrictions lifted on 4 March.
This would mean the end of all social distancing and indoor face covering requirements.
The island is able to do so because "strict border controls" exist between Sark and Guernsey, he explained.
Arrivals in the other islands of the bailiwick from Guernsey must self-isolate for two weeks, under rules imposed by Sark's government, the Chief Pleas and the States of Alderney.
Deputy Ferbrache added the further move to stage three is "conditional on things going well", but he was "as sure as you can be" they would.
