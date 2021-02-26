Covid-19: Alderney will reopen pubs, restaurants and shops to reopen
- Published
Alderney's pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops are set to reopen on Tuesday, when the island is due to enter the second stage of the States of Guernsey's lockdown exit strategy.
This also means indoor or outside gatherings of up to 30 are allowed.
Hospitality businesses will be allowed to open with table service only and following public health guidance.
Alderney could enter phase three of exiting lockdown on 9 March, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) said.
This would mean an end to all internal restrictions, with the only remaining lockdown measures being border controls.
Arrivals in Alderney and Sark from Guernsey must self-isolate for two weeks, under current rules imposed by both governments.
The bailiwick went into lockdown for the second time on 23 January after an outbreak of coronavirus was confirmed in Guernsey.
Earlier this month, Alderney recorded its first and only known case of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
'Don't go there'
The island entered the first stage of lockdown exit on 18 February, five days before Guernsey.
Sark has already entered stage two of lockdown exit, with the island's businesses reopening on Tuesday and is due to enter stage three on 4 March.
The second phase of reopening prevents nightclubs from operating, as well as a ban on public singing or the playing of woodwind or brass instruments.
Chairman of the CCA Peter Ferbrache emphasised that the islands' self-isolation rules remain in place and Guernsey residents with private boats "must not" attempt to land there until the rules permit it.
He said: "You're always welcome in those islands of course, but please do not go there... as tempting as it may be."
