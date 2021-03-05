Covid-19: Guernsey reports no new cases for six days but 'vigilance' needed
Guernsey has reported no new coronavirus cases for six days, but islanders must "stay vigilant", Dr Nicola Brink has announced.
The island is due to lift many lockdown restrictions on Monday, with schools and non-essential businesses reopening
Active cases fell to six on Friday, which the director of public health said was "really positive" news.
Dr Brink said: "It has really been an incredible response and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to islanders.
However, she added a note of caution calling on anyone experiencing symptoms to come forward for testing.
"You're not going to spoil anything, we need to detect any positive cases so we can manage them appropriately."
Dr Brink also confirmed more than 22,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.
With about 16,000 of those being first doses it means 25% of islanders have received one dose of the vaccine and about 6,200 have also received a second dose.
This places Guernsey's total number of doses per 100 people at about 34, comparable to the UK figure of 33, which is exceeded only by Israel and the United Arab Emirates.