Covid-19: Guernsey blueprint includes reopening borders
- Published
Non-essential travel to the Bailiwick of Guernsey will be allowed when Guernsey further relaxes lockdown restrictions.
Stage three of exit from the lockdown introduced in January is already in effect in Alderney and Sark.
It is set to start in Guernsey on 22 March, if approved by the Civil Contingencies Authority on Tuesday.
In April rules around large gatherings would relax and testing and isolation for arrivals would start to be reduced.
The dates are set out in the Bailiwick Blueprint - published by the States of Guernsey as a best case scenario for the islands.
Stage 3 of lockdown exit - currently set for 22 March
- The Bailiwick Bubble recommences meaning no restrictions on inter-island travel
- All internal restrictions lifted, but guidance remains including face coverings and hand and respiratory hygiene
- Restrictions in schools end
- Gatherings of more than 100 people allowed with approved risk assessment and a record of those attending kept
- Non-essential travel allowed with all arrivals subject to a mandatory 14 days of self-isolation
- Hotels may open for travellers and for staycations
30 April
- Testing and self-isolation for arrives to be dependent on where they travelled
- All restrictions on gathering size removed
After 1 July borders could be reopened with potentially only a "single test at the border or pre-travel" needed for arrivals.
This may involve the use of travel passports and relies on the vaccines "remaining effective against predominant circulating variants".
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority, said: "There is a light at the end of the tunnel and we can see a point in time where Covid-19 no longer means we need to impose such significant restrictions as a result of the virus."
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said: "As we move forward we will need to get used to a new normal.
"All of the positive messages from the pandemic such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and staying a home if you are unwell must become part of our everyday lives to protect our community from Covid-19 and other viruses."
