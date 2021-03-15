Guernsey's autism centre to move schools over space issue
- Published
Guernsey's specialist education base for autistic children is moving school to accommodate more students.
The Communication, Interaction and Autism Service (CIAS), currently based at Amherst Primary School, will move to Forest Primary School from September.
It is because of a shortage of space for pupils and building renovation work.
Amherst head teacher Tracey Moore said it would help ensure children were in classrooms that were "fit for purpose".
CIAS helps children with communication and interaction difficulties, including autism, speech language and communication needs.
'Children's needs met'
Amherst Primary School will exceed 500 students in September, an increase of about 200 in the 18 years Ms Moore has been at the school, with average class sizes growing from 18 to 25.
She said the move was part of a broader look at increasing and improving space, with "significant changes" to the layout of Amherst expected during the summer.
Ms Moore said: "What we needed to do was make sure that all children, that's the base children and their peers, were in classrooms that were fit for purpose."
Jenny Jura from the service said the decision to move base was to ensure "all children's needs are met".
She added the increasing number of students at Amherst meant there was a "shortage of space" and "significant work" was needed on the service's current facility.
Ms Jura said the priority for moving the service was to ensure the setting was "as inclusive" as Amherst.
