Covid-19: Guernsey decision makers reflect on lockdown anniversary
- Published
One year on from Guernsey's first coronavirus lockdown, key decision makers have reflected on the course of the pandemic in the island.
Dr Nicola Brink described the decision as a "heavy responsibility", but said it was the "right thing to do".
The director of public health said Guernsey's mortality was the "lowest in the British Isles", with just 14 confirmed and three presumptive deaths.
She paid tribute to those who died, emphasising they were all "important".
The island's initial lockdown lasted for 88 days, with Guernsey, Alderney and Sark operating essentially without restrictions between June and 23 January, when a second wave of the virus was detected and a lockdown imposed.
Nearly all Covid-19 restrictions were lifted again on Monday and the bailiwick has gone 26 days without a new case of coronavirus.
Dr Brink explained they had succeeded in protecting the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
"So whilst every death is important and every death counts, the fact that we've had the lowest mortality rate in the British Isles related to Covid-19 is something we can justifiably reflect on as a more positive outcome," she said.
Gavin St Pier, former Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority, who made the decision to impose lockdown in March 2020, said initially they thought it would last between two weeks and a month .
"I don't think we could have had any expectation at that stage that we would still be managing the pandemic 52 weeks later.
"I think the scale of the decision was weighing upon us all at the time, but even then I don't think we had a full appreciation of what we were facing."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.