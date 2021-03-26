Covid-19: Guernsey second wave 'over' with zero active cases
- Published
Guernsey's second wave of coronavirus has been declared "over" with no known active cases in the island.
The director of public health confirmed the island's last case no longer had an "active infection", but remained in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
The majority of lockdown restrictions were lifted on Monday, with no new cases found for 27 days.
Dr Nicola Brink said "we can now officially say that the second wave is now over".
She said it was "a good day for us, but of course we hope the person has a speedy recovery".
Dr Brink emphasised the need for islanders experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to stay at home and contact the States of Guernsey clinical helpline or their GP to report their symptoms.
"If someone comes forward and tests positive they're not ruining anything for us, they're helping their community," she said.
There have been 821 coronavirus cases since March 2020, with 14 confirmed and three presumptive deaths.
Thursday marked one year since the first lockdown was called, with Dr Brink paying tribute to islanders who died.
She said it had been a year of "incredible highs and lows" and acknowledged the support from the community over the course of pandemic.
More than 31,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given to Guernsey residents.
This means 33% of islanders over 16 have received one dose, with 11% having had both.