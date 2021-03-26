Lorraine Cox 'may have died from drug and alcohol mix'
A woman who was found dismembered could have died from a toxic combination of illegal drugs and alcohol, a jury has been told.
Azam Mangori, 24, is accused of murdering 32-year-old Lorraine Cox in Exeter last September.
Mixing ketamine and alcohol can lead to loss of consciousness or death, an expert told Exeter Crown Court.
Mr Mangori, of Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent, denies murder but has admitted preventing a lawful burial.
The prosecution said he killed and dismembered Ms Cox, leaving her in seven pieces.
Parts of her body were found in an alleyway near Mary Arches Street, Exeter, with others left in woods at Newton St Cyres, outside the city.
The defence called Dr Marc Augsburger, of Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland. He is a specialist in forensic toxicology.
He told the jury a combination of alcohol and ketamine is highly dangerous and can lead to a loss of consciousness and breathing.
Dr Augsburger said the level of the drug found in Ms Cox's body had been very low and she had not overdosed.
However, he added the effect of mixing a very small amount of ketamine with alcohol was "a big issue for us and difficult to predict".
Dr Augsburger also testified that Ms Cox had not died as a result of her diabetes, after reviewing the evidence.
Mr Mangori finished giving evidence on Friday after three days of testimony.
He said he could not remember cutting off Ms Cox's bra, which was found around her head with the clasp fastened and a cut in the front. He added he did not think he had cut it.
Mr Mangori previously told the jury Ms Cox died suddenly after drinking heavily and inhaling an unknown drug from a piece of foil.
The trial continues.
