Fifteen fire engines at Wilmington thatched pub blaze
Fifteen fire appliances are at the scene of a blaze at a thatched pub in a Devon village.
Firefighters were called to the White Hart pub in Wilmington, near Honiton, at about 11:55 BST after reports its roof was alight.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been stripping thatch in an attempt to slow down the fire and the A35 road had been closed.
It added that an "environmental risk assessment is being carried out".
Crews from Devon, Somerset and Dorset are at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.
Thatch stripped off the roof and left on the road would be moved by highways staff, the fire service said.
