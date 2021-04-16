HMS Affray memorial held in Alderney on 70th anniversary of sinking
- Published
A memorial ceremony has been held in Alderney to remember the crew of a Royal Navy submarine that sank 70 years ago.
People gathered and wreathes were laid at a memorial in Braye Harbour to honour the 75 sailors who died aboard HMS Affray near the Hurd Deep in 1951.
The submarine was lost in a training exercise and not found for two months.
States of Alderney Member and former submariner Kevin Gentle read a poem in tribute at the ceremony.
HMS Affray left Portsmouth on 16 April 1951 and submerged about 30 miles south of the Isle of Wight at 21:15 BST, but failed to resurface when it was due to at 08:30 BST.
A search and rescue operation involving 26 ships and submarines and every available aircraft was launched, but the submarine remained missing for two months.
It was found 7.5 miles north west of Alderney.
An official inquiry by the Royal Navy concluded HMS Affray sank because the snort mast, the tube through which the diesel engine "breathed" while the submarine was at periscope depth, snapped because of metal fatigue.
A memorial with the names of those who died was unveiled in a 2012 ceremony attended by more than 200 people, including relatives and friends of the victims.
This was not possible this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.
A similar memorial stone was unveiled in Gosport, HMS Affay's home base, in 2013.
Mr Gentle said: "The families can still visit a memorial more easily than trying to get to Alderney.
"It's important for Alderney to keep the memory alive of those who perished by holding a service and the memorial is a credit to those who lost their lives."