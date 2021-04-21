Lochie Fallaize, 3, rings bell for end of cancer treatment
Little Lochie Fallaize celebrated the end of chemotherapy by being the first person to ring a new bell.
Lochie, three, from Guernsey, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in August 2018.
As a result she had to travel to Southampton every 12 weeks for her treatment.
And she marked the end of her treatment in March by ringing the bell at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) in Guernsey.
The PEH is one of the latest hospitals to install a bell to mark the end of treatment and a return to normal life.
Lochie rang the bell on Frossard Ward to celebrate the end of her treatment.
The hospital said Lochie had been a "superstar" throughout.
Lochie's mother Ellie said it was an "emotional day" and Lochie had been "an absolute fighter through her gruelling treatment".
"To see her so happy ringing the bell on the ward where she has received so much support was beautiful to see," she said.
The family held a party after the bell ringing and raised money for the Priaulx Baby Foundation which provides flats for Guernsey people who have to spend a lot of time in Southampton for treatment.
