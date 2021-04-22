Blue Islands to make Guernsey ground staff redundant
Airline Blue Islands is set to make all 15 of its ground handling staff in Guernsey redundant.
It follows the announcement of a flight sharing agreement between the Jersey-based airline and Aurigny.
The move means jobs are set to be created in Aurigny's ground crew, who will take over handling the flights, Blue Islands said.
CEO Rob Veron confirmed Aurigny had "committed" to offering all affected staff the opportunity to interview.
He said all airlines were "having to restructure and seek efficiencies" in order to ensure "future long-term viability".
"As we emerge from the pandemic, re-building a sustainable future, we have had to make some difficult decisions," Mr Veron added.
The new ground handling arrangement between the airlines will start on 1 July.
Mr Veron said: "Thankfully, this does create additional employment at Aurigny, who have committed to offering all affected Blue Islands staff the opportunity to interview for roles created as a result of this new contract."
