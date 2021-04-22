Condor to use high speed Brittany Ferries’ ship
Condor is planning to use a new high speed vessel this summer to support its Channel Islands, UK and French routes.
The 98m (321.5ft) long high speed vessel is owned by Brittany Ferries, a minority shareholder in Condor.
Once the ferry, which is being renamed Condor Voyager, has been evaluated and approved it will visit Guernsey and Jersey in May for mooring trials.
Elwyn Dop, Condor's operations director, said the ship was "suited to providing services to the Islands".
The ferry, currently called the Normandie Express, carries up to 850 passengers and 235 cars and has been part of Brittany Ferries' fleet since 2005.
