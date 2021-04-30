Covid-19: Guernsey taxi drivers win support extension
Taxi operators have been given another month of support from Guernsey States.
Support of 80% of earnings was due to drop to 50% from 1 April, but drivers said demand for their services had not recovered, despite lockdown easing.
The reduction now been deferred by one month to 1 May, said the policy and resources committee.
It hopes that numbers of taxi users will rise with an increase in visitors as lockdown restrictions elsewhere are eased.
"We want businesses to thrive," said committee member Mark Helyar.
"It was important that we met with and listened to the concerns raised by the taxi industry."
Taxi operators, along with travel and tourism businesses in Guernsey, are still eligible for payroll support.
Guernsey has been in Stage 3 of lockdown since 22 March, with a return to a "normal level of activity", no requirement for social distancing or face coverings.
