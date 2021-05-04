Guernsey motorcyclist killed in crash with bus
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a road crash involving a bus, Guernsey Police has said.
The collision happened on Rectory Hill, in the Castel, just before 18:00 BST on Monday.
The road was left completely blocked and was closed for most of the evening, with all three of Guernsey's emergency services attending.
Police have not yet revealed any more details but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.