Guernsey motorcyclist killed in bus crash was 18 years old
- Published
A motorcyclist who died after a road crash with a bus in Guernsey was an 18-year-old man, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Rectory Hill, Castel, at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
No-one else was injured in the collision, Guernsey Police confirmed.
Officers said they would not "at this time" be identifying the man who died, but added that specialist family liaison officers had been working with his family to support them.
St John Ambulance said the man was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital after the crash, where he later died.
Initially, the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre dispatched one ambulance to the scene, but, given the "seriousness of the incident", a second was requested, the service said.
An off-duty paramedic who was nearby, and crews from Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service, also provided assistance at the scene.
The road was left completely blocked and was closed for most of Monday evening for recovery work and an investigation.
