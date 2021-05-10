BBC News

Navy to examine suspected WW2 bomb near Guernsey harbour

image captionThe suspected World War Two bomb was found around 550m from White Rock Pier in St Peter Port Harbour by local divers

A suspected unexploded World War Two bomb has been found on the seabed near a harbour.

Guernsey Harbours said a Royal Navy bomb disposal team was expected to arrive on the island later and would examine the device on Tuesday.

It was spotted by divers around 550m (1,800ft) from White Rock Pier in St Peter Port harbour.

Harbour master Captain David Barker said a 200m (650ft) exclusion zone was in place around the device.

image copyrightCrown Copyright
image captionA 200m exclusion zone has been set up around the device

He said people should not undertake underwater activities like anchoring, diving and dredging in the exclusion zone.

He added: "A team of local divers discovered the ordnance during a routine dive in the area and it has lain on the seabed undisturbed for over 70 years."

Guernsey Harbours said no commercial vessel movements into St Peter Port or St Sampson's harbours are expected to be impacted as result of the discovery.

