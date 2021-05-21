Alderney wildlife benefits from 'Bailiwick Bubble'
An island wildlife trust has received more than £15,000 since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic from people visiting from neighbouring islands.
The 'Bailiwick Bubble' has allowed people to travel between Guernsey, Herm, Alderney and Sark.
Alderney Wildlife Trust said the money had been used to fund conservation work.
This included an online "gannet cam" for people to see some of the 6,000 breeding pairs in the Les Etacs colony.
The "Bailiwick Bubble' was introduced to boost tourism and means no travel restrictions between the islands.
Roland Gauvain, chief executive of Alderney Wildlife Trust, said: "Time and again, staycationers have made it clear they wanted to put their money into doing something meaningful and for us that meant wildlife.
"This not only came in the form of taking tours or speaking to our staff, we also saw an increase in memberships and donations."
Mr Gauvain added: "The numbers of visitors from the other islands who made their way to Alderney and booked wildlife activities, and engaged with the wildlife trust's conservation work has been incredible."