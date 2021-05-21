Fatal car crash victim named as inquest opens in Guernsey
A 19-year-old man who died in a car crash in Guernsey has been named.
The inquest into Kade Bougourd's death was opened and adjourned at Guernsey's Royal Court on Friday.
He died of chest injuries after being thrown from a car which crashed on Vazon Coast Road on 20 April, an inquest heard.
The 28-year-old man driving the car was arrested on "suspicion of serious driving-related offences" in April. No charges have been filed.
Guernsey Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and the court was told it would be several weeks before they concluded.
Mr Bougourd was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital after the crash, where he later died.
Insp Karl Zierlinger told the court three other people in the car were thrown from the vehicle.
A post mortem by a UK Home Office pathologist on 4 May concluded he died from chest injuries, the court heard.
Mr Bougourd's body has been released to his family.