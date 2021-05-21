Covid: Normal Guernsey-UK travel to return from 1 July
Guernsey is set to return to normal travel with the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland from 1 July.
For arrivals coming from within the Common Travel Area there will be no testing or self-isolation requirement, the States of Guernsey said.
The further relaxation of border controls comes as part of a transition to a traffic light system of travel.
The system will be largely based on the UK system of categorising countries according to their infection rates.
Currently, people coming from areas in Guernsey's four tier system have to self-isolate and be tested, depending on the coronavirus infection rate of the area they arrive from.
Those arriving from the CTA will be categorised as 'blue' and arrivals will not need to be tested on arrival or self-isolate.
However, those coming from areas categorised as 'green' by the UK and who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine can also avoid self-isolation, the States confirmed.
People without both vaccines coming from green areas must self-isolate until they have tested negative for coronavirus on arrival.
Similarly, those coming from amber areas with both doses must also self-isolate until a negative test
Those who come from amber areas without both vaccines have to self-isolate for seven days and test negative.
Green and amber arrivals who leave self-isolation early will still be tested on day seven have to abide by passive follow up rules for two weeks, the States confirmed.
Arrivals from red countries will have to self-isolate until they test negative from a test taken on day 13.
'Free and unrestricted'
However, the States emphasised they are continuing to monitor the global coronavirus situation and might amend the timing of introducing the relaxed system.
Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority Peter Ferbrache said the move was a "big and positive step" for Guernsey.
"This will mean effectively the removal of border restrictions which have made travel very difficult for many Islanders, their friends and families for many months.
He emphasised the States would "override" the UK list if necessary for areas of concern.
"While there are details to work out before July, I believe we have the core rules for a system that keeps us safe and able to react quickly, but also enables free and unrestricted travel as much as is safely possible," Deputy Ferbrache added.