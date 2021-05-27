New proposals for three Guernsey secondary schools
New proposals have been put forward for the future of Guernsey's secondary education system to be centred on a model of three 11-18 schools.
The alternative plans are being led by former chief minister Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq as an amendment to education bosses' plans.
Mr Le Tocq said his plans could "be cheaper" and provide "better outcomes".
The Education, Sport & Culture Committee (ESC) is proposing a four-school model.
Of those, three would be for 11 to 16 year olds at St Sampson's High, Les Varrendes and Les Beaucamps.
A sixth-form centre for 16 to 18 year olds would be sited elsewhere.
A full policy letter from Education, Sport & Culture is due to be published on Friday and the committee behind the plans said it would provide "high level guidance" on the future of secondary education.
Analysis: John Fernandez, Political Reporter
Can you hear the sound of Sonny and Cher's I Got You Babe winding through the window?
You'd be forgiven for thinking you were living Groundhog Day: ESC comes with a plan and, at the eleventh hour, proposals are lodged for a new plan to tempt States members into further delays.
Feels a lot like the genesis of the two-school model, and how did that end up? Political careers ended and an about-turn in the other direction.
So, with that staring States members in the rear-view mirror, will politicians take a punt on these new plans?
The full plans for secondary education are due to be debated by the States in July, following years of discussion about what happens after the scrapping of the 11-plus.
Deputy Le Tocq said he was lodging his amendment because he wanted to offer States members "a choice"; so, when a decision was made, the States knew all options had been appraised.
He also said he believed 11-18 schools would lead to easier recruitment of staff too.
Plans for secondary education reform were put on hold last March, when the States voted to "pause and review" a previously agreed model of one school spread across two sites.
In February, the committee also proposed to change the terms of the ongoing review and overturn all existing resolutions proposed by the States.
