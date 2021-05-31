Covid: Guernsey has single new confirmed case
- Published
Related Topics
Guernsey has a new confirmed case of coronavirus, the States has said.
The island's current single case was picked up by testing during an inbound traveller's arrival on the island, it said.
The traveller had followed all the local protocols and guidance and was in isolation, the government added.
A spokesperson for the States also said that it was too early to know if it was a variant of the virus that might cause concern.
Guernsey has seen 14 confirmed and three presumptive deaths of people who had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Test results were awaited in 97 suspected cases, the latest official figures said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.