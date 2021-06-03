BBC News

Sark: French sailors escorted from island in Covid scare

Published
Related Topics
image captionSark is out of bounds for French visitors unless they self-isolate

Two French sailors have been escorted from the Channel Island of Sark after landing without following correct Covid-19 procedures.

The two visitors are now self-isolating in St Peter Port in Guernsey, in line with Covid-19 restrictions on visitors from France.

The BBC understands the visitors were reported to police after they visited Sark's tourist information centre.

The pair were escorted on their yacht to Guernsey by a fisheries vessel.

image captionThe sailors' new home is St Peter Port in Guernsey where they are self-isolating for 21 days

Police said there was "no perceived risk" to the community of Sark.

Sark, which has a population of about 500 people, lies with the larger Channel Islands of Guernsey, Jersey and Alderney off the coast of Normandy in northern France.

France is classed as a category four country under the Bailiwick's travel guidance.

Map: Channel Islands

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.