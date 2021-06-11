Proposal for States of Guernsey pantomime to 'improve cooperation'
- Published
Guernsey's politicians could soon be taking part in a pantomime.
Events to improve cooperation between States of Guernsey deputies are being looked at by the States Assembly and Constitution Committee (SACC).
All sports and social events will be organised and paid for by deputies, without civil servant support.
Other suggested activities included walking football, a sports challenge against Jersey politicians and forming an arts and culture support group.
President of the committee Carl Meerveld said: "We see SACC's role evolving from one that simply looks at the rules of procedure, to one which covers training and upskilling.
"We're now looking at how we can increase the social side and increase cohesion in the States."
