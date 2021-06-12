Covid-19: More than 50% of Bailiwick vaccinated
About 54% of the Bailiwick has been vaccinated against coronavirus, Public Health for Guernsey has said.
Head Dr Nicola Brink said by 1 July "we should have full protection for the over 50s, but we will not have full protection for the under 50s".
Anyone over 18 is now eligible for a vaccine.
Islanders will need to have had two vaccine doses before being able to return from the British Isles or Ireland without testing or isolating.
Dr Brink said under 50s could have both their doses by 17 August.
"We're doing well but we really need to get to over 80% of the population having had two doses," she added..
