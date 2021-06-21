Beer mats to help in fight against Asian hornets in Guernsey
Thousands of beer mats are being distributed to try to control the invasion of Asian hornets.
The idea came from noticing how often Asian hornets hovered over a pint of beer or were found drowned in the bottom of a glass.
The States of Guernsey and a local brewery have printed 15,000 beer mats with a life-size graphic of a hornet.
The beer mats, distributed in Guernsey and Sark, explain what people should do if they see one.
Nine queen Asian hornets were captured in Guernsey between April and early June 2021.
The next phase of the island's strategy to control the invasion of the species is called 'Track Don't Trample'.
It involves tracking worker hornets to their large nests so the whole nest can be safely removed and eliminated.
Francis Russell, project co-ordinator for the State of Guernsey's Asian hornet strategy, said the beer mat initiative was "a really exciting opportunity to work in partnership with a local business to protect Guernsey's pollinating insects and public health".
Simon de la Rue is development director of Little Big Brew Co. which is sharing the cost of the project with the States.
He said: "This shows what can be done when public and private sectors work together in a creative and commercial way.
"I never knew how big Asian hornets were, so the life-size picture on the beer mat is crucial. Drinking beer has never been more educational."
Anyone who sees an Asian hornet is asked to email sighting details and a photograph to asianhornet@gov.gg or call 07839 197082.
