Alderney public service flights secured for five years
An agreement to secure flights to and from Alderney for five years has been signed, airline Aurigny has announced.
As part of Public Service Obligation (PSO) duties, the airline will also carry out a study of larger aircraft using Alderney's runway, bosses said.
Aurigny has also agreed to daily services on the Guernsey to Alderney and Alderney to Southampton route regardless of the outcome, they added.
The process began in 2018, but no bids were selected and it was re-launched.
'Based on demand'
Deputy Mark Helyar, the committee lead on the relationship with Alderney, said it was a "positive final step in future-proofing air connectivity" for the island.
Airline's chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout said the agreement signified "a commitment to the route for the next five years" and ended "much uncertainty" for travellers into and out of the island.
However, he said the study of larger aircraft would "not necessarily" mean the island would invest in a runway extension.
Service levels would "continue to be based on demand and will seasonally fluctuate", bosses also said.
Mr Bezuidenhout said: "It is important work to ensure the right fix for the future of Alderney services by weighing up the cost and benefit of the various options."
