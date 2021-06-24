Alderney's Nazi death camp Lager Sylt 'missed off conservation watchlist'
The only Nazi concentration camp on British soil has been missed off a list of protected historical sites because of an error.
Hundreds of people died at Lager Sylt, one of four Nazi camps built in Alderney during World War Two.
At an Alderney States meeting, it was revealed it was not on the official list of sites of historical interest, despite a 2015 decision to include it.
Member Kevin Gentle said it was an "error" and the camp would be added.
"For some unknown reason - technical oversight, somebody just forgot, I have no idea exactly what it was - it wasn't done," he said.
"It is now being added to the list as a conservation area."
Conservation status would give planners control over how the site is managed in the future.
At a meeting of the States of Alderney in April 2015, members decided Lager Sylt should be protected but it has remained off the list since then.
Recent studies estimate more than 700 people died in Nazi prison camps on the island.
As well as Lager Sylt, there were other labour camps on Alderney which housed thousands of captives between 1940 and 1945.
Alderney was given the codename "Adolf Island" and prisoners were brought there from 27 countries.
Mr Gentle added: "We will look to deal with things correctly, respectfully, sensitively.
"If it means going forward we have to introduce something akin to UK sites - sites of special interest - where we can protect what's underground as well as on top of the ground then it can only be a good thing."
