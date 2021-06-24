BBC News

Deputy Chris Le Tissier: Recommendation to suspend Guernsey politician

Published
image captionA panel has recommended Deputy Chris Le Tissier is suspended for 12 months

Guernsey's politicians are being asked to consider suspending one of their colleagues for a year without pay.

Deputy Chris Le Tissier was found to have broken the States code of conduct earlier this year.

The issue relates to a Twitter account where anonymous comments were made.

Deputy Le Tissier admitted using a pseudonym for the account. States members will vote on the year-long suspension at their meeting on 14 July.

Twelve weeks ago a code of conduct panel recommended Deputy Le Tissier, who was elected as a first time deputy in October as a member of the Guernsey Party, was expelled from the States, but that verdict was appealed.

A new States code of conduct panel has since recommended suspending Deputy Le Tissier for a year.

