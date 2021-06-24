Deputy Chris Le Tissier: Recommendation to suspend Guernsey politician
- Published
Guernsey's politicians are being asked to consider suspending one of their colleagues for a year without pay.
Deputy Chris Le Tissier was found to have broken the States code of conduct earlier this year.
The issue relates to a Twitter account where anonymous comments were made.
Deputy Le Tissier admitted using a pseudonym for the account. States members will vote on the year-long suspension at their meeting on 14 July.
Twelve weeks ago a code of conduct panel recommended Deputy Le Tissier, who was elected as a first time deputy in October as a member of the Guernsey Party, was expelled from the States, but that verdict was appealed.
A new States code of conduct panel has since recommended suspending Deputy Le Tissier for a year.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.