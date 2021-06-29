BBC News

Guernsey buses to go cashless from 1 July

Published
image captionThe CT Plus shop in the St Peter Port bus terminus will continue to take cash for pay-as-you-go cards

Buses in Guernsey will no longer accept cash payments from Thursday.

Puffin Pass pay-as-you-go cards, contactless payment, concession and student cards will continue to be accepted after 1 July, CT Plus said.

Puffin Passes can be bought from the terminus shop in St Peter Port, which will take cash payments.

Passengers with mobility difficulties who need a pay-as-you-go card and cannot go to the shop can contact the bus company on 01481 700456.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.