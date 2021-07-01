Covid-19: Guernsey's travel rules are eased further
- Published
Fully vaccinated adults are now allowed to visit Guernsey without being tested for coronavirus or having to isolate.
The rule change has been introduced for people coming from the Common Travel Area, which includes the UK and Jersey.
It applies to those who received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 14-days before arrival.
People will be required to show proof of vaccination issued by the relevant public health authority.
Those who have not been fully vaccinated will have testing and self-isolation requirements, depending on where they are travelling from.
Anyone arriving will need to set up a Travel Tracker account.
Alderney Airport is scheduled to welcome direct flights from Southampton for the first time in more than a year, although foggy weather forced the first two flights to be cancelled.
Analysis: John Fernandez, BBC Guernsey political reporter
The island is divided.
Since the Civil Contingencies Authority took control of the pandemic, the steady hand and soothing tones of Dr Nikki Brink has united Guernsey in its response to Covid-19.
That unity has been shattered in recent weeks, with concern people are being put unnecessarily at risk as the island opens up.
Former Chief Minister Deputy Gavin St Pier and his old Lieutenant Deputy Heidi Soulsby have gone from being in complete unity, to diametrically opposed - with the former advocating a one month delay.
But with vaccines breaking the cycle of hospitalisations in the UK and in Jersey, the hope from the CCA is this reopening - while it has its risks, will be the beginning of the end of their role in Guernsey.
Guernsey's Head of Ports Colin Le Ray said it was "some sort of return to a degree of normality".
He said: "We have about 500 passengers inbound today, which is probably close to about half of our summer peak but compared to last Thursday it's about four times as many, so it'll be great to see passengers back.
"We're very much geared up for that and very much looking forward to it," he said.
According to the head of the Civil Contingencies Authority, it will be "months not weeks" until the border restrictions are eased further.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said they are closely monitoring the situation, especially with regard to the Delta variant: "All our decisions are proportionate, they've got to be, that's what the law requires us to do.
"What we're saying is, from today they can come and do things that we've restricted them from doing for the last 18 months.
"People who haven't been able to travel without restrictions will be able to go and see their family in England, Scotland or wherever it may be and vice versa, people from England and Scotland- double vaccinated plus the 14 days- they'll be able to come here, they've not been able to do that easily for a long time."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.