Girl bitten by dog on beach at Belgrave Bay, Guernsey
- Published
A young girl was bitten by a dog on a beach in Guernsey sparking an appeal from police for witnesses.
Officers said the border collie-type dog attacked the girl at Belgrave Bay on 5 June.
The dog's owner is described as a woman in her late thirties to early forties, of medium height with brown hair and a French accent.
Anyone who may have seen the attack is being asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.