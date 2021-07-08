Condor confirms sale of Rapide ferry to Spanish firm
- Published
A high-speed catamaran which has served the Channel Islands for 11 years has been sold by ferry operator Condor.
The company confirmed that the Condor Rapide would now go into service for Spanish firm Trasmapi.
It will be replaced by the Voyager, a 98m (321.5ft) high-speed ferry owned by Condor's minority shareholder Brittany Ferries.
Condor said the new boat would help support its summer schedule having completed sea and port trials.
Condor's Operations Director, Elwyn Dop, said: "Condor Rapide was the next vessel to be changed as part of our rolling fleet replacement programme.
"After many years of good service it was time to replace her, so the much larger Voyager will significantly increase capacity on our key routes and this change demonstrates our commitment to the islands."
The Voyager carries up to 850 passengers and 235 cars and has been part of Brittany Ferries' fleet since 2005.
It will help operate services to the UK from Guernsey and Jersey up to five days a week, Condor said.
