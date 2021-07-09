Guernsey teachers oppose secondary education reform plans
A survey of secondary school teachers has found 87% of them oppose plans for a three-school model.
The Committee for Education Sport and Culture's (ESC) plans will be debated in the States of Guernsey next week.
They would see see three 11-16 schools, a new sixth form centre and the closure of La Mare de Carteret.
The States said it would not be "appropriate" to comment on the survey results.
The response rate from the anonymous survey of teachers in Guernsey's four schools was 73%, with 9% of them supporting the proposals and 4% undecided.
Sarah Buck, a teacher who helped organise the survey of her colleagues, said the results indicated "staff lack confidence" in proposals being able to deliver the best education for students.
President of ESC Andrea Dudley Owen said they have an "extensive programme of staff engagement" ongoing.
'Continued direct engagement'
Other staff were also surveyed - with 85% of support staff and 84% of administrators also expressing opposition to the plans.
The response rate for support staff was 63% and administrators 58%.
Ms Buck said school staff had expressed the view that students deserve decisions from politicians to "provide the widest opportunities and secure the best educational outcomes in the future".
"Deputies wishing to make an informed decision, one motivated by educational objectives and value for money concerns, may well share the view that a better solution is possible for the future of secondary education in Guernsey."
Deputy Dudley-Owen said her committee do not "believe it is either helpful or appropriate to speak to staff via the media".
She said: "What we do believe in, however, is continued direct engagement with staff.
"We have an extensive programme of staff engagement and this is ongoing."
