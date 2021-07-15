Guernsey abortion time limits to be extended to 24 weeks
- Published
Abortions up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy will become legal, under agreed reforms to Guernsey law.
Politicians approved extending the existing 12-week limit and removing the 24-week restriction in cases of a significant foetal abnormality.
About 200 pro-choice and anti-abortion activists gathered outside the States of Guernsey on Wednesday.
The changes include allowing one doctor to approve an abortion, rather than the two previously required.
The amendments to the 1997 abortion law were agreed in principle in June 2020 and have now been given final approval by 27 votes to 11, with one abstention.
Other changes include allowing non-surgical procedures to take place at home, rather than in hospital, with medication administered by nurses and midwives.
It also decriminalises the act of a woman procuring her own miscarriage.
Medical professionals who are conscientious objectors to abortion must refer a woman to a different provider and cannot refuse to carry out a termination necessary to save the life or prevent serious harm to physical or mental health of woman.
'Overwhelming backing'
Speaking in debate, Deputy Tiny Bury explained the law needed to be "modernised" and the changes brought Guernsey in line with the guidelines of British medical bodies.
The vice president of the Committee for Health and Social Care said the proposal had followed "months of research and consultation", which had been conducted in a "robust and thorough manner".
She said: "It is based on the latest scientific evidence and comes with the overwhelming backing of the medical profession."
'Disparity and injustice'
Deputy Sue Aldwell, who has a son with severe learning disabilities, argued against the reforms removing time limits in the case of foetal abnormalities.
In an open letter, she wrote there was a "disparity and injustice" between the amendments and the anti-discrimination legislation approved by the States in July last year.
"The decision on the abortion law legalises discrimination against unborn children with disabilities, allowing abortions beyond the elective period of 24 weeks purely because of their disability," Ms Aldwell said.
No date for implementation has been agreed. Before it becomes law it must be sent to the Privy Council for Royal Assent.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.