Covid: Guernsey changes Jersey arrivals rules
People travelling to Guernsey from Jersey will have to present a negative Covid-19 test or self-isolate for 14 days.
The new rules will come into force on Monday, with interim measures in place from Friday, after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Jersey.
It also follows a change in policy meaning direct contacts no longer have to isolate after being identified.
The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) made the change as a temporary measure.
Chairman Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the decision was "in no way a criticism of Jersey's strategy".
He said: "Jersey's situation is different to ours and they are making decisions appropriate to their unique circumstances.
"However, Guernsey's strategy is dependent on carefully managing increased travel, identifying cases and clusters at risk of spreading further and keeping them under control."
Mr Ferbrache said the CCA had been "carefully monitoring prevalence levels, travel numbers and other factors for all regions in the Common Travel Area".
Jersey now has 1,876 active cases after reporting 277 confirmed new cases on Wednesday.
The CCA said about 9% of Jersey's population was currently a direct contact of a positive case.
The new rules for inter-island travel will come into force from Monday, which the CCA said gave those due to travel enough time to source a PCR test and receive the result.
The CCA has also agreed that until then, it will suspend the 'blue' channel from Jersey and treat all fully-vaccinated arrivals and accompanying children as Category 2.
This change will be in place from 00:01 on Friday and means arrivals aged 12 and above, must test at the port in Guernsey on arrival and self-isolate until they receive a negative result and they must test again on day seven.
