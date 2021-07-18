St. Anne's: Covid-19 case at Alderney school
A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in a child who attends St. Anne's School in Alderney.
Parents of children in reception, Year 1 or Year 2 are being asked to stay at home until contacted by public health.
Before Friday, Alderney had only one case since the start of the pandemic, but more have now been reported.
About 30 children who were at school on Wednesday and Thursday last week have been identified as contacts of the positive case.
Children identified will need to stay at home, other than for specified reasons, including socially distanced exercise with members of their own household.
Separately, public health is also asking anyone who was at Alderney Airport on 12 July between 08:45 and 15:00 BST to come forward for testing.
