Guernsey CCA puts pre-travel test plans 'on hold'
Plans to require proof of a negative Covid-19 test for fully vaccinated people arriving into the Bailiwick of Guernsey have been "put on hold".
The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) said the change followed feedback from residents concerned about being stuck off the island if they tested positive.
The new pre-travel requirement had been due to start on Thursday.
A final decision on "whether any other mitigating measures are required" is now due to be released on Tuesday.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, chairman of the CCA, said: "I recognise this may cause a short period of uncertainty for some but as ever we make decisions with the best interests of the whole community at heart and will change our position when we feel it is the right thing to do."
In the meantime the CCA "strongly recommends" visitors take a pre-travel test to "protect them and their families from the costs and difficulties they will experience if they subsequently test positive after arriving in the bailiwick".
It said: "In addition, this will afford additional protection to those who travel with them on the same flight or ferry and to others within the bailiwick."
Anyone not providing a proof of a negative test would have to isolate for 14 days.
Others travellers - those not fully vaccinated or those who start their journeys outside the Common Travel Area - are subject to a test and isolate system based on the level of Covid in the places they have come from.
