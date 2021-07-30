Guernsey bonfire spreads to nearby building
Two people were taken to the hospital's emergency department after a bonfire spread to a nearby building.
Guernsey emergency service control centre said it was alerted to the "out of control" bonfire in Guelles Road, St Peter Port, soon after 13:00 BST.
Two people were taken by ambulance to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, it said.
The fire was put out by about 14:00 BST with a number of nearby roads reopened to traffic.
The emergency services thanked the public "for their patience during the incident".
There was no immediate information on the condition of the two people taken to hospital.
